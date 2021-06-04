Overview

Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Lodi, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.