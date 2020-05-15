Overview

Dr. Joseph Johns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio



Dr. Johns works at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID with other offices in Hibbing, MN and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.