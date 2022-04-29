See All Neurosurgeons in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center and Livingston Regional Hospital.

Dr. Jestus works at Tier One Neurosurgery in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Livingston, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Moran, MD
Dr. Michael Moran, MD
6 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD
Dr. Ilyas Eli, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tier 1 Neurosurgery
    105 S Willow Ave Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 372-7716
  2. 2
    Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center
    1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 372-7716
  3. 3
    Tennessee Heart- Livingston Clinic
    310 Oak St, Livingston, TN 38570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 526-9518
  4. 4
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics A Division of Toa
    35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 253-1973
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Cumberland Medical Center
  • Livingston Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jestus?

    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Jestus has performed several successful spinal fusion surgeries on me. He is very thorough and careful. He's a very nice person and cares about his patients. I trust him completely, and his staff are polite and professional. I highly recommend him to anyone with spine problems.
    Laurie Murdock — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jestus to family and friends

    Dr. Jestus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jestus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265411151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jestus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jestus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jestus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jestus has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jestus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jestus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jestus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jestus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jestus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Jestus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.