Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Jerman works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Elwood, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery Center
    2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 683-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Vincent Mercy Hospital
    1331 S A St, Elwood, IN 46036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 552-4584
  3. 3
    Central Indiana Orthopedics
    14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Scapular Fracture
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Scapular Fracture

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Jerman preformed a total knee replacement for me about 10 years ago. Now he's treating the other knee. Very caring person, listened to my concerns and found the solution to the problem I have. Wouldn't go to any other doctor when it comes to my knees.
    About Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073529756
    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

