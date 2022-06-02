Overview

Dr. Joseph Jerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Jerman works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Elwood, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.