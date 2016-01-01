Dr. Joseph Jelen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jelen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Jelen Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Jelen Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Jelen, Joseph A Jr MD2701 Holme Ave Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 335-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Joseph Jelen Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jelen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelen Jr works at
Dr. Jelen Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelen Jr.
