Dr. Jean-Francois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Jean-Francois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Jean-Francois, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jean-Francois works at
Locations
-
1
Hands On Care Physical Therapy856 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 384-0050
-
2
Multiapproach Psychiatric Services Pllc244 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 384-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jean-Francois?
About Dr. Joseph Jean-Francois, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992779896
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean-Francois accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean-Francois works at
Dr. Jean-Francois has seen patients for Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean-Francois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Francois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Francois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean-Francois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean-Francois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.