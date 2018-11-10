Dr. Joseph Jankovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jankovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Jankovic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Jankovic works at
Locations
Baylor Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was thoroughly impressed with the offices, staff, Dr. Jankovic, as well as his colleagues. They made me feel comfortable and at ease throughout the lengthy exam processes. Plus, the doctor was very thorough in answering questions, diagnosis, treatment options, etc. Sadly, it appears many of the people who down vote Dr. Jankovic are more upset about their diagnosis. That's a tough part of dealing with movement disorders. In my case, it was a clear case of PD and Essential Tremor.
About Dr. Joseph Jankovic, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Dr. Jankovic works at
Dr. Jankovic has seen patients for Dystonia, Torticollis and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jankovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
