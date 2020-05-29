Overview

Dr. Joseph Jankiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego



Dr. Jankiewicz works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.