Overview

Dr. Joseph Jamal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jamal works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.