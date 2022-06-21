Dr. Joseph Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jamal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
Integrated Medical Professionals Ob3111 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 394-9630
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- George Washington University Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
