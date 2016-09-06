Dr. Joseph Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jacob, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Jacob, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Locations
Southern Utah Ear, Nose & Throat1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 350, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-3334
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to see Dr. Jacob. He was great with my son and explained things really clearly to me. He knew exactly what the problem was and now my son is healthy and happy!
About Dr. Joseph Jacob, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
