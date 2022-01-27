Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Twin County Regional Hospital.
Dr. Iskandar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph W Iskandar DO Professional Limited Liability Company2774 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 344-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin County Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskandar?
Dr. Iskander was recommended by a counselor that my teenager was seeing approx. 3-4 years ago. We have been with him since! I've always enjoyed our talks and seeing how he interacts with my teenager. I've found him to be punctual, dependable, very compassionate as well as a great listener. He is not one to just push medicine. For us, mental health needs have not been a quick fix but rather a discovery of options and treatments - of which both Dr. Iskander and the patient each have a vital role. I take our time and needs very serious - as does Dr. Iskander. His Office Manager, Hillary, is most helpful and extremely efficient with all calls/appointments/inquiries and displays an infectious attitude! I can honestly say that Dr. Iskander is a trusted mental health advocate and professional. I appreciate that he speaks directly about topics and behaviors, always in a compassionate way vs. avoiding them. As a result, I value and highly recommend!
About Dr. Joseph Iskandar, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1215252143
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskandar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskandar works at
Dr. Iskandar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskandar speaks Arabic and Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.