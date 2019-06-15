Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iraci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Core Surgical PC133 E 58th St Ste 703, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 628-8771
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I know that "he saved me life" is almost a cliche. but it's true. I"m a cancer survivor and Dr. Iraci made a decision during my surgery that I"m convinced did make the difference between life and death. And I'm a physician, so I know. There is no finer. David Posner, M.D.
About Dr. Joseph Iraci, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669563730
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iraci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iraci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iraci.
