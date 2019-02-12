Overview

Dr. Joseph Inman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Inman works at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Assoc in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.