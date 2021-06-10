Overview

Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.



Dr. Inglefield works at Hickory Allergy Asthma Sinus Clinic and Cough Center in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.