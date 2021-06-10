Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD
Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Watauga Medical Center.
Hickory Allergy Asthma Clinic220 18TH STREET CIR SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-1275
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Watauga Medical Center
I love this doctor's office. Everyone from check in to check out is amazing. I love the pA she is so nice and very helpful I have no complaints about this office best one around
About Dr. Joseph Inglefield, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio Aegd
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
