Overview

Dr. Joseph Iemma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Iemma works at UH Internal Medicine Specialists in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Fairlawn, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.