Dr. Joseph Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (203) 705-0870Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery - 75th Street Campus429 E 75th St # 55, New York, NY 10021 Directions (203) 705-0870
Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-0870Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hung is Exemplary in Health CARE, his entire staff, made me feel very comfortable getting a cervical epidural, He and all of HSS are the Epitome of Healthcare...
About Dr. Joseph Hung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hokpins Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology, Clinical Informatics and Clinical Pathology
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.