Overview

Dr. Joseph Huffstutter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Huffstutter works at Arthritis Associates PLLC in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.