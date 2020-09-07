Dr. Joseph Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hsu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Vamc260 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 463-7218
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr Hsu is a very Professional, Caring, Expert in his field. The best in the city of Rochester. I would trust him with my life. Out of the kindness of his heart; he chose to close his practice to help our Veterans with their gastro -intestinal health problems; because they served our country; he chose to serve them. Dr. Hsu is irreplaceable !
About Dr. Joseph Hsu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023184645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.