Dr. Joseph Housel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Housel, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Housel, MD is a Dermatologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Housel works at
Locations
-
1
Housel Dermatology, PC235 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-3376Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Housel?
I have been seeing Dr Housel For many years. I find him to be very professional and thorough with his examination.
About Dr. Joseph Housel, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1740306182
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University of Rochester
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- SUNY Binghamton
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Housel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Housel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Housel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Housel works at
Dr. Housel has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Housel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Housel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.