Overview

Dr. Joseph Housel, MD is a Dermatologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Housel works at Housel Dermatology, PC in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.