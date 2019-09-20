Overview

Dr. Joseph Hosner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hosner works at Advanced Vision Care PC in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Cataract Removal Surgery and Hypotony of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.