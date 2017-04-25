Dr. Horn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Horn, MD
Dr. Joseph Horn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Associated Psychiatric Service1707 Main St Ste 404, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-4949
Caring, open minded, thoughtful, keeps up with current trends, very engaged.
About Dr. Joseph Horn, MD
- 42 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
