Dr. Joseph Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Centennial Ave Ste 103104, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 981-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Hong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346258001
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
