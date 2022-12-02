Overview

Dr. Joseph Hollier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Hollier works at Alexandria Gastroenterology Associates, Inc. in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.