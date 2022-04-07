Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Holahan works at
Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2510
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2510
Columbia Anesthesia Associates LLC30 W Century Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 754-2510
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor with such vast knowledge from years of practice. His bedside manners are exceptional. He truly cares and takes his time with his evaluations. He’s kind and makes the parent and child feel safe and relaxed in his office. He’s a great gift for his field.
About Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1871534230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holahan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.