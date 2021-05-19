Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2503
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holahan?
This man literally saved my husbands life. He kept us well informed at all times and explained things so we could understand. He has a great team and is easily accessible. We felt safe in his care.
About Dr. Joseph Holahan, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114942414
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holahan has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.