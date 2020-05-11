Dr. Joseph Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hoffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sng Labs-sng Prosthetic Eye Institute Inc.1701 NE 164th St Ste 200, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 931-2673
-
2
Eye Centers of South Florida5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 493-5033Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
I had a terrible eye problem and was referred to Dr Hoffman by my insurance company. In general he refused to see new patients because of the Coronavirus, but I told him how bad my condition was and he made for me the exception. When I got to the clinic he and all of the staff were very friendly and helpful. After he finished our appointment he gave me the medicine for my eyes for free(!!). Yes, we all know how expensive medicines are in America and he gave it for me for free (even thought its the first time i met him!). I have only good things to say about this place so i felt i had to leave a review. Very recommended!
About Dr. Joseph Hoffman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1588658421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.