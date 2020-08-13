Dr. Hochheiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Hochheiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hochheiser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Hochheiser works at
Locations
Friendship Psychiatric4701 Willard Ave Ste 233, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-2200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hochheiser?
Hands down the doctor you dream of having. All around phenomenal.
About Dr. Joseph Hochheiser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1073789145
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hochheiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochheiser works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochheiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochheiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochheiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochheiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.