Dr. Joseph Hirschfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hirschfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They completed their residency with Einstein-Montefiore Hosp|Nassau Co Med Ctr
Dr. Hirschfeld works at
Locations
Riverchase Dermatology4002 Sun City Center Blvd Unit 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 588-8500
Joseph J Hirschfeld, MD3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 260, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 608-4632
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr Hirschfeld since 1990, he reconstructed a botched breast augmentation from another doctor, and then again replaced the implants in 2016(I waited too long to replace them, I know). But, he is friendly, patient and most of all a great doctor. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Joseph Hirschfeld, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Einstein-Montefiore Hosp|Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfeld.
