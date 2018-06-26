Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Hill Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B75, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-3883
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-3436MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hill changed my life! I had a breast reduction and could not be happier with the results! Their office is the only doctors office that has ever returned calls when they say they will! They make you feel like a priority and the staff is so friendly and helpful. Recovery was so easy, I would do it all again if I had to. They went above and beyond to take care of everything including insurance. It was completely stress free on me and I can't say enough good things about Dr. Hill and his staff!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hill Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.