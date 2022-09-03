Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilton Head, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hickey works at
Locations
Hickey Wellness Center30 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928 Directions (843) 842-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been many years since Dr. Hickey treated my husband. I recently found old Medical Records. He and his Staff were a blessing to us. I will never be able to say enough good things about them.
About Dr. Joseph Hickey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629188628
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickey works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
