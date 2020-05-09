See All Vascular Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hessel works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart
    1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200
  2
    IMS Cardiothoracic Surgery
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 460, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 512-4155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 09, 2020
    I want to thank Dr Hessel an his wonderful staff of doctors and nurses that helped made my aortic and valve replacement such an easy seeming procedure with an excellent outcome. It has been fifteen years since my valve replacement and in that time I've witness my 3 children get married and I now have 4 grandchildren (all boys). I'm feeling great and life is still worth living. Thanks again Dr Hessel .
    Vernon O. Hebert — May 09, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306996228
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hessel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hessel works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hessel’s profile.

    Dr. Hessel has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hessel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

