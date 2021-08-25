Dr. Joseph Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Herman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bremerton2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Bremerton2600 Cherry Ave Ste 202, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Harrison HealthPartners Primary Care & Infectious2512 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Dr Herman is an excellent Doctor and kind Human Being. I was hospitalized in the emergency room, and then 5 days at the hospital. He was there every day, including when the residents were taking care just to make sure I was okay and he never rushed. He was very attentive and the most important a very compassionate physician. He listened well, discussed respectfully and positively to my concerned questions, and was highly knowledgeable based on the most recent science and medicine with humane care and attention. His kindness and time to care for each patient makes him a rare presence in the Medicine system nowadays which is all about rush. I can say I was saved for being under his care and attention. Thank You, Dr Herman. Cheers!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558358531
- V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles
- Kaiser Permanente
- Kaiser Permanente
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
