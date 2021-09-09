Dr. Joseph Herdman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herdman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Herdman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Herdman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Herdman works at
Locations
Mainline Gastroenterology Assoc PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-1808
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Midlantic Lab - Glen Mills1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 220, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 644-6755
Riddle Hospital1068 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herdman was polite and succinct. He explained some test results that I received and even found an anomaly on one for which he followed up on and quickly communicated with me that in fact there was an anomaly and he requested it be fixed right away. This observation on his part saved me from unnecessary further testing and really enhanced my confidence in him. The rest of the visit with him was informative and helpful as well.
About Dr. Joseph Herdman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herdman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herdman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herdman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herdman works at
Dr. Herdman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herdman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herdman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herdman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herdman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herdman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.