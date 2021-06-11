Dr. Joseph Hellmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hellmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hellmann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University
Dr. Hellmann works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 214, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3277
-
2
The Ent. Group Inc.2123 Auburn Ave Ste 209, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 421-5558
-
3
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Montgomery11140 Montgomery Rd # 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellmann?
Consummate professional
About Dr. Joseph Hellmann, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1821039306
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellmann works at
Dr. Hellmann has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.