Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (131)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center Screven and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Hegarty works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optim Surgery Center
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 920-6244
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Optim Pain Management - Savannah
    322 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 721-2262
    Optim Health System - Vidalia
    3301 E 1st St Ste B, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 537-0888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Effingham Health System
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Optim Medical Center Screven
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Hegarty has been my pain management Dr. for almost a decade He's helped me though two back and a neck surgery. He is one of the most grounded, common sense health professionals I've ever had the pleasure to deal with. A great listener as well as having the ability to explain all your options in a way that you'll know what's going on at all times. Along with his PA, Scott, and the rest of the staff, I've never considered going somewhere else. I highly recommend his practice for anyone who's looking for a pain management professional.
    Frank D. Rigelwood Sr. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811942535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • America Society Of International Pain Physicians
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Columbia University/Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
