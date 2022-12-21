Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Effingham Health System, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center Screven and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hegarty works at
Locations
Optim Surgery Center210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 920-6244Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Optim Pain Management - Savannah322 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 721-2262
Optim Health System - Vidalia3301 E 1st St Ste B, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 537-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Optim Medical Center Screven
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hegarty has been my pain management Dr. for almost a decade He's helped me though two back and a neck surgery. He is one of the most grounded, common sense health professionals I've ever had the pleasure to deal with. A great listener as well as having the ability to explain all your options in a way that you'll know what's going on at all times. Along with his PA, Scott, and the rest of the staff, I've never considered going somewhere else. I highly recommend his practice for anyone who's looking for a pain management professional.
About Dr. Joseph Hegarty, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- America Society Of International Pain Physicians
- Mayo Clinic
- Columbia University/Overlook Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
