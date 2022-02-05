Dr. Hederman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Hederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hederman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Hederman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Island Medical Specialists P.l.l.c.347 Edison St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (781) 356-1136
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hederman?
Dr Hederman is a professional with a heart. Our family has multiple serious medical conditions and complications. Dr Hederman has been an angel, always rising to do what is needed to provide our family with the medical care and guidance we need. We are all thankful for his medical support and expertise.
About Dr. Joseph Hederman, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457349185
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hederman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.