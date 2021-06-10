Overview

Dr. Joseph Hazan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Hazan works at Advanced OB/GYN Services in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.