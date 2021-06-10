Dr. Joseph Hazan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hazan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hazan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Hazan works at
Locations
Bellerive Ob Gyn PC12277 De Paul Dr Ste 402, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-2140
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6832
Joseph Hazan M.d.4200 N Cloverleaf Dr Ste H, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Joseph Hazan to family and friends! He is very informative and reliable, to say the least!
About Dr. Joseph Hazan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881786960
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Med Sch
- Deaconess Hosp
- EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazan has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hazan speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.