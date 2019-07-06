Dr. Joseph Hassey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hassey, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hassey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Hassey works at
Locations
Associates in Infectious Disease1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hassey is one of the rare remaining physicians that truly cares and takes time with you instead of just running in and out. He listens to what I say, includes me in my treatment and makes me feel comfortable. I absolutely enjoy going to my appointments with him. I'm not some medical records number. I feel like a respected human. His staff is just as wonderful as he is. I wish more doctors offices were just like that.
About Dr. Joseph Hassey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassey.
