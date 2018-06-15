Dr. Harryhill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Harryhill, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Harryhill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Penn Presbyterian Urology3737 Market St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8699
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harryhill has been my urologist for the past five + years, and I am extremely fortunate to have him as my urologist at Penn Medicine! He is kind, caring and compassionate, and his demeanor is superb!
About Dr. Joseph Harryhill, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003879768
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harryhill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harryhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harryhill works at
Dr. Harryhill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harryhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harryhill speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harryhill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harryhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harryhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harryhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.