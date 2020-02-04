Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Harrison, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Joseph A Harrison MD6 Park Pl Ste 1, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 827-2710
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 223-1124
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever...always has time to listen, calls back, always upfront and honest with my questions!
About Dr. Joseph Harrison, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- Danbury Hosp
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
