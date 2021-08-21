Dr. Harris IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Harris IV, MD
Dr. Joseph Harris IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Harris IV works at
Southeast Texas Obgyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P3200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-4111
Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (281) 936-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has treated me for over a decade, with 16 kidney stones and 2 surgeries. I wish he was my doctor for everything! Amazing man
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1275539074
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Urology
