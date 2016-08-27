Overview

Dr. Joseph Haimi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Haimi works at JOSEPH S HAIMI, MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.