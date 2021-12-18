Overview

Dr. Joseph Haber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Alabama In Birmingham



Dr. Haber works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.