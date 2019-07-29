See All Psychiatrists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Joseph Haas, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (88)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Haas, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Haas works at Joseph Haas MD in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph Haas MD
    2430 Estancia Blvd Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 723-2442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (43)
    Jul 29, 2019
    Excellent and staff is outstanding. Professional, efficient and caring describes DR. Haas's office.
    Cathay Gleeson — Jul 29, 2019
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Haas, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Haas, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770508061
    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Hospital University Fla
    • Duke U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

