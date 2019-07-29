Dr. Joseph Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Haas, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Haas, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
Joseph Haas MD2430 Estancia Blvd Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 723-2442
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and staff is outstanding. Professional, efficient and caring describes DR. Haas's office.
About Dr. Joseph Haas, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770508061
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital University Fla
- Duke U Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
