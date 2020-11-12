See All Ophthalmologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Dr. Gussler works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Eye Institute
    4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-3397
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-3401
    The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    420 Gentilly Pl Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 306-3178

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Lazy Eye

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 12, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Gussler and Dr. Piche and their staff at Georgia Eye Institute in Glennville, Ga. Amazing staff, from the front desk to the surgery hospital. Thank you Ga. Eye for restoring my vision again.
    Sandra G Curtis — Nov 12, 2020
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1437198983
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Univ Of Louisville Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gussler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gussler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gussler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gussler has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gussler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gussler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gussler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gussler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gussler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

