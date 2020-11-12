Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gussler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Gussler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye Institute4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Directions (912) 302-3401
-
3
The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC420 Gentilly Pl Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 306-3178
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gussler?
I would highly recommend Dr. Gussler and Dr. Piche and their staff at Georgia Eye Institute in Glennville, Ga. Amazing staff, from the front desk to the surgery hospital. Thank you Ga. Eye for restoring my vision again.
About Dr. Joseph Gussler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1437198983
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Univ Of Louisville Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gussler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gussler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gussler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gussler works at
Dr. Gussler has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gussler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gussler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gussler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gussler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gussler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.