Dr. Gurka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Gurka, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gurka, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Gurka works at
Locations
Huber Natural Health LLC289 MAIN ST, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-8330
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gurka is the best doctor we have ever had !! Most of my siblings and their families also go to Dr Gurka !!
About Dr. Joseph Gurka, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669494290
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.