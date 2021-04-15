Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD
Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Gunn works at
Southeastern Retina Associates2412 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-4364
Johnson City161 Technology Ln, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 578-4364
Southeastern Retina Associates160 Cummings St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (423) 578-4364
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gunn gets it. Great personality, you know where you stand immediately and what next steps look like. Attention doctors if you want a masterclass in watching a doctor bring medical knowledge that is heard by patients and therefore delivered in a way we can understand, watch this guy. He is knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease and confident in my receiving expert medical care regarding my vision. Staff was great, too. Walked away, very impressed with my overall experience. HIGHLY recommend for anyone with retina problems.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316943640
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunn works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.