Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.

Dr. Gunn works at Southeastern Retina Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN and Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeastern Retina Associates
    2412 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-4364
    Johnson City
    161 Technology Ln, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-4364
    Southeastern Retina Associates
    160 Cummings St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-4364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr. Gunn gets it. Great personality, you know where you stand immediately and what next steps look like. Attention doctors if you want a masterclass in watching a doctor bring medical knowledge that is heard by patients and therefore delivered in a way we can understand, watch this guy. He is knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease and confident in my receiving expert medical care regarding my vision. Staff was great, too. Walked away, very impressed with my overall experience. HIGHLY recommend for anyone with retina problems.
    About Dr. Joseph Gunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316943640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
