Overview

Dr. Joseph Gunasekera, MD is a Cardiovascular Pathology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular Pathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Gunasekera works at Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Dayton, OH with other offices in Cedarville, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.