Dr. Joseph Gunasekera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gunasekera, MD is a Cardiovascular Pathology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular Pathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Gunasekera works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology South1380 E STROOP RD, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-3486
-
2
Cedarville Family Practice29 Kyle Dr, Cedarville, OH 45314 Directions (937) 766-2611Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Kettering Physician Network3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 330, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 558-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
He has been my cardiologist for the past 4 years. I have found him to be very honest about my condition but also very compassionate today as he was 4 years when I saw him as an emergency patient. I understand that his practice is very busy but we have never had any with his staff, scheduling or having calls returned.
About Dr. Joseph Gunasekera, MD
- Cardiovascular Pathology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc
- Cook Co Hosp
- Genl Hosp
- U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
