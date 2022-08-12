Dr. Joseph Guinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Guinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Guinn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Guinn works at
Locations
Ft. Worth Vascular and Surgical Associates PA2737 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 332-7544
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guinn?
My experience was amazing. He is very caring and got me in quickly to do my stent. He has an awesome staff in the office. Very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Joseph Guinn, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guinn has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.