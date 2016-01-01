Overview

Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.