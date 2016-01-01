See All General Surgeons in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nandan Anavekar, MB
Dr. Nandan Anavekar, MB
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 Medical Village Dr Ste 3, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 578-0442
  2. 2
    580 S Loop Rd Ste 201, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 344-1600
  3. 3
    St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc
    1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 344-1600
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guenther Jr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guenther Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Guenther Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guenther Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790750172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guenther Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guenther Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guenther Jr has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guenther Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guenther Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guenther Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guenther Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guenther Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.