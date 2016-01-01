Dr. Guenther Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Medical Village Dr Ste 3, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-0442
- 2 580 S Loop Rd Ste 201, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-1600
-
3
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-1600Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guenther Jr?
About Dr. Joseph Guenther Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790750172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guenther Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guenther Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guenther Jr has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guenther Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guenther Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guenther Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guenther Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guenther Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.